Ex-Imo speaker, businessman abducted in Imo

A former speaker of the Imo state House of Assembly, Lawman Duruji, has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen, Sunday.

The incident happened in the night around Oriagu junction in Ehime Mbano local government area of Imo state.

The lawmaker, who represented Ehime Mbano state constituency, was on his way to his hometown when he was forced out of his vehicle by the kidnappers who double-crossed him were said to be in two jeeps.

Also, a businessman who was identified as Buzzybee, was kidnapped from a local football match field. On the same day, among the victims reportedly kidnapped was a wife of a former local government chairman, Frank Onwumere.



An eyewitness told Blueprint that there were kidnapping incidents on that same day, along Owerri-Okigwe road, especially the Arondiuzuogu road in Okigwe road.

At the time of filing this report, tension has increased between the Ehime and Isiala Mbano local government areas following reports of strange movements within the forest and along the roads.



“We have been seeing some movements at Anara and Amaraku junction in Isiala Mbano local government; some armed men in seinen bus have been driving along the road.

“We don’t know whether they are security operatives or these bad boys looking for who to kidnap. This place is hot now.”

The state Police Public Relations Office, Mike Abattam, said the command has moved into action to trail the kidnappers.