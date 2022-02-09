Ex-Kano anti-corruption boss joins PDP

Former Chairman of Kano Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission, Barrister Muhyi Magaji Rimin Gado has concluded arrangements to join the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of 2023 general elections.

Since his suspension by Kano state government on July 5, 2021, posters of the former chairman has flooded the streets of Kano, asking the anti corruption czar to contest the Kano governorship election slated for next year.

While some posters are without a political party or a logo, others bear the symbol of APC, although Muhyi Magaji was never seen in any activities of APC either at local government or state level and was never identified with any of the warring factions of the ruling party in the state.

The joining of the PDP by Barrister Muhyi has put to rest speculations on which party he may wish to advance his political ambition.

Sources close to Muhyi confirmed that an application to join the party has been submitted online in which formal declaration at his Rimin Gado ward is expected later in February.

After his suspension last year, many people from all walks of life have been calling on Barrister Muhyi Magaji to have a shot at the Kano Government House due to his zeal and commitment to fighting corruption and helping the downtrodden.