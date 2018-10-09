Ex- Katsina deputy speaker dedicates victory to youths

The winner of the just concluded Faskari local government area primary election of the All Progressives Congress, Engr.

Shehu Dalhatu Tafoki has expressed appreciation to the members for reposing confidence in him to represent them at the Katsina state Assembly.

Tafoki, in a statement issued to newsmen shortly after the announcement of the APC primaries in Faskari, promised to pursue the interest of Faskari local government area in particular and Katsina state in general.

He lauded the magnanimity of his co-contestants for accepting and congratulating him over the outcome of the election, saying: ‘‘I am deeply touched by the way my co-contestants displayed solidarity to me and this would further strengthen democracy and prevalence of the will of the people.

‘‘My unalloyed support remains with the leaders of our great party which is now becoming the fairest in Africa,’’ Tafoki said while dedicating his victory to the Nigerian youths.

Dalhatu Tafoki, who is serving a third term consecutively, is the Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly.

