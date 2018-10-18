Ex-Katsina Gov Shema pleads not guilty, gets bail

A former governor of Katsina state, Ibrahim Shehu Shema, yesterday pleaded not guilty, before the Federal High Court, Katsina, to the 26-count charge of alleged laundering of Sure-P funds filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The former governor was subsequently granted bail on the existing condition of selfrecognition by the court.

In a trial de novo, his arraignment yesterday became necessary following the transfer of the previous Judge handling the case with the posting of a new judge, Justice Hadiza Rabiu Shagari, to the court.

While making application for the adjournment of the trial after the defendant had taken the plea, the prosecution counsel, Jibrin Okutepa (SAN), said he had no objection to the defendant’s continuation of his existing bail on self-recognition earlier granted by the court in its sitting of April 26, this year.

The defendant’s counsel, A. T. Kehinde, had, in his submission, informed the new trial Judge, Shagari, of the existing bail of the defendant granted by the court.

The trial Judge, thereafter, adjourned the hearing of the case till November 13, 2018.

