Ex-Kogi-east Senatorial aspirant Ocheje returns to PDP

A one-time Kogi-east senatorial aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Engr. John Ibrahim Ocheje, has returned to the party.

Engr. Ocheje disclosed this Wednesday after a critical stakeholders’ meeting held at Onyedega, the headquarters of Ibaji local government area of Kogi state.

The meeting which was chaired by a respected leader of the party in Ibaji, Engr. Fidel Ayegba, had in attendance all stakeholders of the party in the area who unanimously resolved and appealed to Engr. Ocheje to return to the party.

“We invited you here because you are a worthy, trusted and an illustrious son of this local government and because you have contributed immeasurably to our party, the PDP.

“The hierarchy of the party has also raised concerns over your defection from the party in November 2018 and as a consequence, we lost all elective positions in Ibaji to the ruling party for the first time in over 18 years,” Ayegba said.

The stakeholders apologised on behalf of the party and urged Engr. Ocheje to return to the party in order to project his people-oriented aspiration that injustices in the party over the years had denied him.

On his part, Engr. Ocheje thanked the stakeholders for their wisdom in urging him to return to the party, noting that “even God forgives sins.”

“I am considering your appeal because I genuinely love the PDP which made me to contribute to its growth since my membership if it. Even God forgives sins.

“I am looking forward to seeing change of interests amongst party leaders that made many of us to leave this party in 2018,” he said.