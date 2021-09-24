Ex-Kogi poly rector Ajibero goes home Sept 25

The family of Professor (Sir) Matthew Idowu Ajibero has fixed September 25, 2021 for the burial of the former Rector of Kogi State Polytechnic who died on August 25 at the age of 71.

A statement by the family made available to Blueprint said the burial ceremonies ahead of final home journey would begin from September 21 to 25.

Ajibero, was at different times professor of Library and Information Science at Bayero University, Kano and later university librarian and pioneer Head of the Department of Library Science at the University of Ilorin.

He served two terms (2006 to 2014) as Rector of Kogi State Polytechnic and subsequently as Special Adviser on Higher Education to the Kogi state government.

The academic was a member of several professional bodies and a recipient of numerous awards from academic, professional and community groups.

He was also a prominent personality in the Catholic Church and was, until his death, the Metropolitan Grand Knight, Ibadan Metropolitan Council and Chairman of the Forum of Metropolitan Grand Knights.

The burial event begin with a commendation mass on September 21 at the University of Ilorin main campus while a procession service was held in Kabba, September 22.

The Christian Wake would hold on September 24 at his Kabba GRA residence while the funeral mass will take place at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church (SHJ) on September 25.

