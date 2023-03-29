Ex- Kwara governor’s aide dumps PDP

Former Special Assistant to former Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara state on Students Affairs, Lamidi Akambi, has dumped the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Akanbi popularly known as Lamark, announced his decision to dump the PDP in a letter he addressed to his ward chairman, Ogbondoroko Reke, Àfon constituency of Asa local government area of Kwara state. He submitted same to the senior special assistant to Kwara state governor on Inter Party Affairs, Moshood Alaka.

The letter,a copy of which was made available to our correspondent reads: ” I, Arch. Lamidi Akanbi, wishes to tender my resignation letter as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogbondoroko Reke , Afon constituency in Asa local government area of Kwara state.

“Please accept this as formal notice of my resignation from the PDP effective from March 24, 2023”.

