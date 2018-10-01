Ex-Kwara Majority Leader emerges factional APC guber candidate

A former majority leader of the Kwara state House of Assembly, Hon.

Kayode AbdulWahab, has emerged the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state.

AbdulWahab, a former senior journalist with THIS DAY newspaper, polled 891 votes to beat other 12 contestants for the APC gubernatorial ticket.

A total number of 1007 delegates participated in the governorship primary held at the state party secretariat, Onikanga road, GRA, Ilorin.

Seriki Yahaya scored 16, abdulrahaman Abdulrazaq,3, Garba Gobir 2, Akeem Oladimeji Lawal 27, Lukman Mustapha, 11, Mashood Mustapha 5, Modibo Kawu 2, Mohammed Belgore, SAN, 6, Professor ShuaibAbdulraheem 5, Mallam Saliu Mustapha 12 , Yaman Abdullahi 7 andcAlh Tajudeen Makama 4.

There were 12 invalid 12 votes.

The returning officer for the primary, Hon.

Christoper Ayeni declared that Alhaji Kayode Abdulwahab winner of the peaceful primary amidst jubilation from party supporters and admirers.

Speaking at the event, the APC chairman in the state, Hon.

Ishola Balogun-Fulani said that the party is the winning party in the state.

“It is our own congress and primaries that will be approved because we are the authentic APC and we have the legal and constitutional backing.

“Following directive of the national leadership of the APC to all states chapters of the party, except Lagos and Imo state, we are conducting our primaries today (yesterday).

“Court has given us injunction to operate as authentic executive and the injunction is with the INEC and the party and they will have to obey legal pronouncement.

The other executive parading themselves illegally can’t select anyone yet as their differences mount daily,” Balogun- Fulani declared.

In his acceptance speech, the APC governorship candidate, Kayode AbdulWahab thanked the delegates, promising not to betray the confidence repose in him.

He praised the leadership of the party in the state for providing a level playing ground for all the aspirants that participated in the primary.

AbdulWahab expressed optimism that his party would emerge victorious in next year’s governorship election in the state “because we were able to organise a rancour free primary, which result was acceptable to all aspirants

