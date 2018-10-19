Ex-lecturer in trouble over ‘sex for admission’

A former lecturer in the Department of Information Technology, Faculty of Social Sciences, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Dr. Mohammed Yau Baire, has been accused of demanding sex from a married woman, Hajiya Halimat Abubakar Bashiru, before she could gain admission into the university.

Narrating her experience to newsmen on Wednesday in Tudun Wada, Hajiya Bashiru said: “The whole episode began when I went to look for admission at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi. After my husband introduced me to one of his brothers at the university, he asked me about the course I wanted to study and I told him computer science, after which he requested for my phone number for easy communication.

But after that, Dr. Baire started calling me saying that he is

interested in having me as a lover.

“Before I told my husband, he now asked me out and I told him to meet me at my house so if he has anything to tell me, he can say it before my husband, but he insisted that we should meet.

In his reaction, Baire said he regretted his action, adding that it

was the handwork of the devil.

“Actually, I approached her that I wanted to be in love with her

despite the fact that she is married to a prominent person that I

know. I told her that all I needed was for her to succumb to me and

then she will have the admission at the university,” he said.

Baire was subsequently arrested and handed over to the Goshen PoliceStation in Karu local government area of Nasarawa state

