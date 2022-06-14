Ex-LP presidential aspirant under pressure to dump party – Ike 

The former Labour Party presidential aspirant, Hon. Sampson Uchenna Charles is under pressure from various political parties to drop his party and fly their tickets during the 2023 presidential elections.



Charles was said to have been announced as the LP presidential candidate before the former Governor of Anambra state, Mr. Peter Obi defected to the party and subsequently clinched its presidential ticket for the 2023 elections.





The Director of Media/Publicity & Strategy of his campaign organisation, Amb. Crystal Ike, in a statement he issued in Abuja on Monday, said some parties were taking the advantage of the clause in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC’s) rules which give parties up to 90 days to substitute candidates before the election.



To this end, he said the central committee of the Sampson Uchenna Charles campaign organisation and Foundation for a New Nigeria Movement have been strategising and assimilating all the opinions.





He stated that the joint National Youths And Women organizations affiliated to SUC/ FANN are all waiting for Charles’ final decision, who is currently strategising on his next move.



“The amiable, charismatic and popular youth president is weighing all options but most importantly poised at making his movements to become the most National Grassroots Popular Movement in the history of Nigeria. This dynamic leader believes that until the current political establishment is dismantled for an entirely new era that Nigeria will continue to sink deeper into the ocean,” he said.

