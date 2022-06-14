Ex-LP presidential aspirant under pressure to switch party, says Campaign organisation

A former Labour Party Presidential Aspirant, Hon. Sampson Uchenna Charles, is under pressure from various political parties to leave his party and fly their tickets during the 2023 presidential elections.

Charles was said to have been announced as the LP presidential candidate before the former Governor of Anambra state, Mr. Peter Obi, defected to the party and subsequently clinched its presidential ticket for the 2023 elections.

The Director of Media/Publicity & Strategy of his campaign organisation,

Amb. Crystal Ike, in a statement he issued in Abuja on Monday, though did not mention the political parties, said some parties are taking the advantage of the clause in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),

rules which gives parties up to 90 days to substitute candidates before the election.

To this end, he said the central committee of the Sampson Uchenna Charles campaign organisation and Foundation for a New Nigeria Movement has been strategising and assimilating all the opinions.

He stated that the joint National Youths And Women organisations affiliated to SUC/ FANN were all waiting for Charles’ final decision.

“The amiable charismatic, popular youth president is weighing all options but most importantly poised at making his movements to become the most National Grassroots Popular Movement in the history of Nigeria. This dynamic leader believes that until the current political establishment is dismantled for an entirely new era, Nigeria will continue to sink deeper into the ocean.

”Nigeria must hear me because our destiny and the future of our generation is endangered taking stock of APC And PDP primaries where the money spent to buy delegates is much more than the annual budget of many African Nations,” he said.

He said the impact of his vision for the creation of a new Nigeria where the youths and vulnerable women are empowered as stakeholders, and where true equity, fairness, and justice for all Nigerians remained the cardinal objective of his movement.

