Breaking: Ex-Manchester City, Premier League star quits football

Former Manchester City and Manchester United striker Carlos Tevez has confirmed his retirement after the Argentinian said he could no longer continue playing following the death of his father last year.

Tevez revealed he had turned down offers from the United States to prolong his trophy-laden yet controversial career as he officially brought his time in football to a close at the age of 38.

The Argentinian, who won three Premier League titles, two Scudetti and the Champions League, last played for Boca Juniors before leaving his boyhood club in June last year.

Tevez said he had stopped playing after ‘losing his number one fan’ – his adopted father, Segundo Raimundo, who died following complications from Covid-19 in February 2021.

Segundo Raimundo, who adopted the Argentine after his biological father died before he was born, had been fighting for his life for several weeks before his death and had not been given long to live by doctors.

‘Unfortunately, my old man has no chance,’ Tevez said at the time.

‘It is a very difficult time for my whole family. I think I have won 29 titles in my career. This is very difficult for me.

To be a father, to explain to my daughters about their grandfather, it’s a very difficult situation for everyone.’

Tevez confirmed is retirement in a statement relayed by the Mundo Albiceleste website. ‘I have retired, it is confirmed,’ he said.

‘They offered me many things, including from the United States. But that’s it, I have given everything.

‘Playing the last year was very difficult but I was able to see my old man. I stopped playing because I lost my number one fan.’

Tevez earlier this year revealed his struggles with his weight, admitting he had been ‘eating and drinking too much’ after leaving Boca.

