Ex-Minister John Odey passes on

Information reaching Blueprint.ng indicates that a former Minister of Information, John Odey, has died at the age of 58.

His death was announced on Sunday by the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus, at the party’s convention in Port Harcourt.

Mr Secondus also called for a one-minute silence for Mr Odey at the event.

Odey was also an Information died in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, where he was undergoing treatment for what was described as “cancer-related illness”.

