Ex-Minister makes retuns to PDP

Former minister for power and steel chief Goddy Ogbaga has returned to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Chief Ogbaga few months ago left the party for All Progressive Congress (APC) to contest the senatorial seat of Ebony.

Ogbaga on Monday made a U-turn to his former party after a delegation from PDP went to appeal to him to come back.

The former minister while speaking to Blueprint said his coming back was to nurture the party to ensure they gain victor come 2019 general election.

He explained that he could not give deaf ear to the plea of the people, being one of the founders of the party that, it was right he yield to their call.

He said : “The entire PDP party stalwarts, elders of the state, and government officials technically emptied into my house on Monday at onwe road, but frankly it was an intimidating crowd, not just the crowd but the quality of personalities. They came specifically to appeal to me to come back. We know what happened about two months ago, all movements were made, and people migrated to other parties due to one grievance or the other.

“The reason why they came was because I was among the founders of the party, in 1998 when I was a minister, and among the financier of the party during the formation. Since that time I have remained committed and faithful member of the party till now.

“So this period, a lot of people continued showing interest including Bishop’s, elders and friends, across the state were pleading and saying look don’t abandon your house.

“If you don’t listen to what human beings are saying is it the voice of the spirit that you will listen to? The answer is no.

“So I saw it as an honor, after listening to all the appeals even from my supporters I deemed it necessary to come back and help nurture the house I joined in building especially now that we are in election period” he stated.

