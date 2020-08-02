Ex-Minister now PDP Chair in Imo

A former Minister for Commerce and Industry, Engr. Charles Ugwu, has emerged the Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo state.

This followed the announcement by the Congress Electoral Committee Chairman, Barr. Uzor Azubuike.

Blueprint correspondent who monitored proceedings gathered that some of the key positions witnessed a return of some serving officers including former acting chairman, Sir Martin Ejiogu,, Hon Ray Emeana and Sir Law Biaduo as deputy chairman, Secretary and Organizing Secretary respectively.

In his post election speech, the newly elected chairman thanked members for electing him and assured that his leadership would work towards reclaiming the governorship mandate earlier given to the party at the last election.

Engr. Ugwu served as minister under former President Musa Yar’adua.

Reacting to the peaceful nature of the state Congress, a chieftain of the party, Chime Nzeribe, commended members for comporting themselves.

He enjoined other parties to emulate PDP in handling their affairs.