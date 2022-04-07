Ex-NAFDAC DG joins Benue guber race 

Less than 24 hours before the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) closed the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms for various elective offices in the 2023 general elections, friends and associates has purchased forms for the former director-general of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Dr Paul Botwev Orhii, to contest for Benue state governorship.

The friends and associates, who later presented the forms to Orhii, at his Apo, Abuja residence, said the gesture was to support him to impact the lives of the people of Benue state and deliver dividends of democracy.

Speaking on behalf of the Orhii friends and associates, the leader, Otunba Olumide Adekunbi said they bought the governorship aspirant forms for him because they believe he has the required experience to turn Benue state around.

He stated that: “This is based on his achievements while in NAFDAC and his personal life and the impact he made on a lot of people in Benue state and beyond. And we believe that he can do much more as a governor in Benue state.

“So, we love him to come out for this noble seat. We know you are not going to do it for yourself. But you will do it for the people of Benue state”.

Orhii, while receiving the forms, expressed appreciation to his friends and associates.

He said: “let me thank you all for this trust and wonderful gesture. For me, this is not about myself but about service to the people.”

The former NAFDAC DG added that, “As you know, Benue state has a lot of potential, especially in agriculture that the state can be richer than Rivers state. For us, agriculture is our oil and we can make more money in Benue state and deliver good governance.”

Orhii said his experience at NAFDAC has prepared him to lead Benue state and take it to greater heights, adding that, “With your support, we will go forth do our best and bring more dividends of democracy for our people.”