Ex-Naval officer denies ignoring EFCC’s invitation

Rear Admiral Tahir Yusuf Biu (retd) has denied rumours that went viral on social media that he failed to honour the invitation served him by the Economic and financial crimes Commission (EFCC) in connection with his business in Zaria.

The Admiral who revealed this in an exclusive interview with Blueprint in Zaria, said that he hasn’t at any point refused to appear before the agency, saying as a retired high ranking military officer he was not above the law.

Admiral Biu attributed what he called fake news to his estranged wife, Zainab Yusuf Biu whom he alleged ‘cooked’ this to blackmail his person as a responsible citizen and successful business man.

He accused his embattled wife who filed a divorce case before a Court of law in Zaria seeking dissolution of their marriage of planning evil against his person and tarnish his image before good citizens.

Admiral Biu also alleged his wife conspired with others and claimed that the business he established to complement both federal and Kaduna state governments efforts in addressing unemployment and reducing crime rate among the youth belongs to her.

He said the business was closed following fracas on the business ownership.

He further stated that his business provided more than 1000 job opportunities in the area, saying “at least I contributed my quota in complementing government efforts”

He therefore called on the Journalists to always be objective in their reportage and check their fact before going to press as watch dogs of the society.

“I’m always ready to serve my country in any way possible and I’m willing to answer any question(s) regarding my carrier as a retired military officer,” he said.

