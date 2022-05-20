Ex-NDDC MD’s aide, George Turnah, bags 4 years for fraud

Justice A.T Mohammed of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Friday, convicted and sentenced a former Special Assistant to erstwhile Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Dan Abia, to four years in prison.

EFCC Head Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren in a press statement in Abuja, said the former MD’s aide, Goerge Turnah, was prosecuted by the Port Harcourt’s Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), between 2017 and 2022, for obtaining money by false pretence, money laundering and abuse of office.

He said the convict was jailed for failure to make full disclosure of his assets in his disclosure to the EFCC.

The spokesperson disclosed that Turnah was arraigned, alongside his wife, Jennifer Tinipre Turnah, on four-count amended charges.

He said Justice Mohammed found him guilty on counts 1 & 3 bordering on non-disclosure of assets, but discharged Jennifer on counts 2 and 4 on the grounds that the amended charge was not served on her properly in line with the law.

Turnah was sentenced to two years each on counts 1 & 3 for failure to make full disclosure of assets contrary to section 27 (1) & (3)(a) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Establishment Act 2004 and punishable under Section 273)(c) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Establishment Act 2004, the spokesperson disclosed.

According to him, the convict and his wife were first arraigned on the May 16, 2018 and re-arraigned on June 18, 2019, by the EFCC on four-count charges bordering on failure to make full disclosure of assets and they pleaded “not guilty”.

“In his judgment, Justice Mohammed said that the prosecution established that the convict did not fully disclose his asset in the Asset Declaration form he filled at the EFCC.

“Against his declaration, the court found out that he was one of the directors and majority shareholder of Ashford Consult and Events Nig. Ltd,” he further stated.

Ex-NDDC MD’s aide, George Turnah, bags 4 years for fraud

Chizoba Ogbeche

