Ex-NIA director petitions Malami over threat to personal life

A former Acting Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Mohammed Dauda, has appealed to the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami to use his offices to ensure that his personal liberty is not compromised due to his ongoing legal tussle with the Agency.

In a petition written on January 11, 2022 by Kanu G. Agabi & Associates and signed by Kanu Agabi (SAN), Daudu is praying the AGF to also ensure that he is not arrested by any other security agency.

The petition was received by the Office of the AGF.

According to the former NIA acting helmsman, the petition became necessary following a report in a national daily that there was an attempt to compromise his personal liberty.

“Despite the pendency of the two appeals at the instance of the National Intelligence Agency, the Nigerian media space is awash with news reports suggestive of attempts by the personal liberty of Our Client on account of these appeals and or matters connected thereto.

“Arising from the above, we therefore appeal that the Honorable Attorney General sees to it that the sanctity of the pending judicial processes are not compromised by the NIA acting either by itself or through any of its sister agencies by arresting, attempting to arrest or by whatsoever means compromising the personal liberty of Our Client on account of these appeals and or matter connected thereto,” the statement said.

Dauda, who was sacked in March 6, 2018, approached the court, praying that he should be reinstated as his dismissal contravened the procedure of Section 8 of the National Securities Act.

Agabi (SAN) in the petition noted that despite the favourable judgment by the National Industrial Court in favour of his client, Dauda has yet to be reinstated as the NIA appealed the judgement of the Industrial Court