Ex-Nigerian goalkeeper dumps football, becomes bus driver

A former Nigerian national football team goalkeeper, Rachael Aladi Ayegba has become a bus driver in the United Kingdom.

Call it seeking greener pastures but the ex-goalkeeper now drives the 185 between Lewisham and Victoria in a time the country faces a shortage of bus drivers.

She works for Go-Ahead, the bus and train giant that operates about a fifth of the capital’s buses on behalf of TfL.

Reports revealed that bus drivers earn as low as £26,000 and and as much as £31,000 and above.

Ayegba donned the Falcons’ famous green and white jersey in the 2007 Women’s World Cup, the 2006 and 2008 African Women’s Championships.

She also enjoyed an 11-year stint as a pro in Finland, winning the league title in 2013 with PK-35 Vantaa.

Speaking to Standard UK, the 35-year-old said that “When you are trying to save the ball, you need safe hands. But there are ten others on your side.

“When you drive a bus, you are on your own.”

Ayegba, whose favourite player is Cristiano Ronaldo, says she doesn’t play football anymore, though she has a coaching license.

“I am old. You have to know when to stop,” she added.

“Mentally you have to be 100% ready, if you are a goalkeeper the defenders can help you. You can’t make any mistakes driving a bus.”

(Standard UK)