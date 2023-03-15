Ex-NSC DG, Yakmut, visits, condoles family over Mabo’s demise

A former Director-General of the defunct National Sports Commission (NSC), Mallam Al-Hassan Yakmut, has condoled with the family and people of Jos North over the death of a renowned football coach and close technical ally Isamila Mabo.

Yakmut, former senatorial aspirant and Plateau state cordinator of All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC) led a delegation to visit the family of late coach Mabo.

Condoling with the family, Mallam Yakmut said, “The late coach Isamila Mabo was a renowned football coach that mentored many in the sport profession particularly on the Plateau, a man of many parts, mentor to many players. He died as the Chairman Plateau state sports council and was one of the prominent living team mates of late Sam Garba Okoye. He served his state, country with dedication.”

The renowned sports administrator further described the late football coach as a devout Muslim and community leader who lived an exemplary life.

He then urged his family to take solace and accept his death as the will of Allah.

“It is most painful to accept this reality of life’s nothingness and further accept the glaring reality that coach Isamila Mabo is dead,” he said.

He particularly urged the deceased’s children to emulate the good virtues of their father and immortalise him by upholding same.

Mallam Yakmut who is an indigene of Plateau state prayed to God almighty to grant the late coach Aljanna and fortitude for the family and people of Jos North to bear the loss.

