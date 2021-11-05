Ex-NYSC DG Olawumi hails Fayemi’s leadership quality

A former director-general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSX), Maj.-Gen. Johnson Olawumi (retd.), has commended Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state for his commitment to the development of the state.

Olawumi, who gave the commendation Friday when he visited Fayemi in Abuja, said he was impressed with the governor’s demonstrated interest in infrastructure and human capacity developments.

“I met with his Excellency, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the executive governor of Ekiti state and we had a great and lofty conversation about our dear Ekiti state and the country at large.

“His Excellency’s deep passion and commitment to the development of Ekiti state was apparent in the brief words we had about the state, and his vision for a better Ekiti state spurred on by a strong conviction in the potential and productivity of the great people of our state.

“I am personally thrilled by His Excellency’s demonstrated interest in infrastructural and human capacity development, and in the education and welfare of our people,” he said.

Olawumi, the Jagunmolu of Iyin Ekiti Kingdom, therefore, called on all well-meaning sons and daughters of the state to support him to improve on and better the lot of the people.

The ex-NYSC DG, who commended the governor for his drive and service in honour of the people of Ekiti, urged other well-meaning Nigerians of substance and repute to leave the comfort of armchair criticism or apathy and consider taking part in the service to the people, particularly, political leadership to help in making this country across all states and regions a much better one.”