Ex-Obasanjo’s aide vs Directors: Court orders out-of-court settlement

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered out-of-court settlement

The Green Energy International Limited, an oil and gas company, Thursday, sought to withdraw a suit filed against its two aggrieved directors, Dr Bunu Alibe and Mr Ayodele Olojede

Subsequently, the presiding Judge, Justice Bolaji Olajuwon, has called for update on the out-of-court settlement both parties earlier opted for.

The counsel to the company, Bembella Anichebe, SAN, told Justice Bolaji Olajuwon of a Federal High Court, Abuja, at the resumed hearing of the matter that the company was discontinuing with the suit.

When the matter was called, Anichebe informed the court that he had filed a notice of discontinuance seeking the order of the court to withdraw the suit “since the has been dissipated.”

He said the motion had been served on the defence.

But Vincent Ohor, counsel to the two directors, who held the brief of Etigwe Uwa, SAN, who confirmed the receipt of the application, said he planned to respond to it.

“We have seven days to respond and this will lapse on Friday. We intend to react my lord,” he told the court.

Anichebe, however, expressed surprised that Ohor said he intended to file a reply to his motion to discontinue the matter.

“They have the right to respond, I cannot deprive them,” the judge maintained.

Anichebe told the court that even though the two directors filed a motion for defence, the application was not ripe for hearing since he had already filed his application to discontinue the suit.

When Olajuwon asked if Ohor could respond to the motion orally, he insisted that he would rather respond to the plaintiff’s application by filing a process.

But when Anichebe wondered why Ohor insisted on responding to his request to withdraw the case, the defence lawyer said such decision came after “we filed a request for discovery and a statement of defence.”

” They have seen these applications we filed and they came to discontinue the matter.

“No, don’t go into that,” the judge told Ohor.

Olajuwon then adjourned the matter until Monday to allow the defence respond to the plaintiff’s motion to discontinue the suit.



When the sister case marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1390/2020 and filed by the two aggrieved directors against the company was called, Anichebe, who was counsel to the defendants, told the court that he had filed a motion asking the court to dismiss the suit.

The counsel that the petitioners (the two directors) did not file the suit properly, hence, the need for its dismissal.

Anichebe said that the petitioners should have filed the suit in form of a derivative action and not an action for unfairly prejudicial conduct of the majority.

He said he also filed a notice to discontinue the earlier motions filed and that the motion was ripe for hearing.

On his part, Ohor said contrary to Anichebe’s impression, the motion was not ripe for hearing.

He prayed the court for a time to respond to the application.

The judge has since adjourned the matter till Monday March 14, 2022 for hearing.