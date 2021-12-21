Ex-Oyo AD governorship candidate, Alao, joins APC





The Alliance for Democracy (AD) governorship candidate in Oyo state in the 2019 election, Engr Hakeem Alao has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state

A statement from Alao Campaign Office in Ibadan, said the former AD governorship candidate dumped the party for APC after wide consultation with his teaming supporters and foremost political stakeholders in Oyo state.

Speaking to APC members in Iroko, Ward 12 of Akinyele Local Government of Oyo state, Engr Alao declared that he joined APC to come home having being a progressive since he joined politics in 1998.

Alao commended the APC executives in the local government for the reception accorded him and promised to be a pillar upon for the party in the local government.

“Like I said in Iroko, the APC is not a new terrain as I have always been a progressive since 1998 that I joined politics in Lagos. My coming home into the APC is to return to the mainfold and centerpiece of progressive politics. I assured you all of my cooperation and support at all time”, he said.

The former AD governorship candidate added, “today’s meeting is just to formally register and pick my registration slip. I have already met some leaders of the party in this Local Government and the state before coming here to register and the consultation will continue”.

“A date for my official welcome rally will be communicated to you and the general public in due course. I have also notified all my supporters and former AD members in Akinyele Local Government and across Oyo State to join APC before the welcome rally in March, 2022”

He later formally registered and picked his registration slip at the APC’s Akinyele Local Government Secretariat in Moniya and met all the Local Government Executives and Ward chairmen of the party in Akinyele Local Government.

