Ex-Oyo gov Ajimobi for burial Saturday

The final burial and internment of the late immediate past governor of Oyo state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has been rescheduled to hold Saturday (today).

Sources said the burial programme was rescheduled for Saturday, June 27, at a meeting held early Friday by the governor’s family and associates.

According to the sources, the rescheduling of the burial was arrived at to give room for a befitting burial for the former governor as well as to enable some of his colleagues and political associates to grace the burial.

It was learnt that the body of the former governor was expected to arrive in Ibadan on Friday in preparation for the Saturday burial according to Islamic rites.

Meanwhile, Oyo state governor Engr. Seyi Makinde has said the late former governor was “a statesman who will surely be remembered for leaving a blueprint for some of the activities that my administration is now undertaking.”

Makinde, in a condolence message he signed to the family of the late governor, directed that the state’s flag be flown at half-mast on Friday in honour of the former governor.

“I join the good people of Oyo state as we mourn the death of a statesman. I have directed that flags fly at half-mast tomorrow in honour of our brother, friend and illustrious son of Oyo state,” he said.