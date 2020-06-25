Ex- Oyo gov Ajimobi is dead, to be buried Friday



Former governor of Oyo state and former Deputy National Chairman (South) of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Senator Abiola Adeyemi Ajimobi, is dead.

He died at the age of 70, and may be buried at his Oluyole estate resident by 10am on Friday.

Sources close to the former governor’s house at Oluyole estate area of Ibadan said the former governor died at First cardiologist and cardiovascular consultants hospital, Lagos where he was rushed to since June 2, for medical attention having tested positive to coronavirus.

The sources stated that Senator Ajimobi’s health reportedly deteriorated last week when he reportedly went into a coma arising from coronavirus complications and was reportedly placed on life support until he finally gave up the ghost on Thursday evening.



Before his death, sources said his organs reportedly collapsed totally.

Some of his political aides, and supporters have bedieged his Oluyole estate resident awaiting official statement to be issued by his family.