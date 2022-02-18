Ex-Oyo Gov, Alao-Akala, laid to rest

The remains of the former Governor of Oyo state, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala was, Friday, laid to rest at his Opadoyin Akala residence in Ogbomoso.

Speaking at the final burial ceremony, the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, said the late Otunba Akala-Alao was an open minded politician who would be missed for his magnanimity and compassion.

Prof Osinbajo stressed that the former governor during his lifetime served the interest of his people when he was in power and gave quality counsel to those who were around him.

Prof Osinbajo maintained that the late Alao-Akala was responsible and respectful to the views of individuals and will be missed for his counsel and compassion.

On his part, the Oyo state Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, said the former governor loved everyone regardless of their political differences and he would be honoured accordingly.

Among dignitaries at the Church service are the Ekiti state Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi; former Ogun state Governor, Ibikunle Amosun; Oyo state Deputy Governor, Engr. Rauf Olaniyan; Ogun state Deputy Governor , Mrs Noimot Oyedele Salako; former Governor Osun, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola; and Deputy National Chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Amb Taofek Arapaja, among others.