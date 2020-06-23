Ex-Pension boss Maina trial suffers setback

The trial of the former chairman of the defunct Pension Reforms Task Team (PRTT), Mr Abdulrasheed Maina, in an alleged N2 billion fraud has suffered a setback.

Maina’s trial was stalled on Tuesday at the Federal High Court in Abuja due to lack of case conference with his legal team.

He is being prosecuted by the Federal Government on 12 counts bordering on alleged N2 billion pension fund fraud, money laundering, and operating fictitious bank accounts among other fraudulent activities.

At the resumed trial on Tuesday, Maina’s lawyers Francis Oronsaye and Adeola Adedipe, told the court that they were constrained to go on with the case because they were unable to meet with Maina to get his reactions on some of the issues raised during examination in chief of the 6th prosecution witness due to covid-19 movement restriction.

They pleaded with the court to grant a short adjournment to enable them consult with Maina on some issues of fact.

In his reaction, counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Farouk Abdullahi, opposed the application, arguing that movement restriction has long been lifted in the Federal Capital Territory.

In his ruling, Justice Okon Abang said the court was minded to grant a short adjournment in the interest of justice and adjourned till June 25 for continuation of trial and June 29 to consider Maina’s application for bail variation.

Related

No tags for this post.