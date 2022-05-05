Ex-perm sec Illoh bags 12 year-jail, forfeits N97.3m, $139,575.50, £10,121.52 to FG  ￼

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Thursday, secured the conviction and sentencing of a former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Productivity, Clement Illoh, to 12 years imprisonment before Justice Babs Kuewumi of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Illoh was prosecuted by the EFCC on a three-count charge bordering non-declaration of assets to the tune of N97.3million.

At Thursday’s proceedings, the prosecution counsel, during cross-examination of the defendant, revealed that Illoh received funds to the tune of N65 million from SURE P project contractors, which was domiciled in his personal account.

In the course of proceedings, the defence counsel, T.S. Awana, sought the court’s permission to confer with his client.

Thereafter, the defendant, through his counsel, applied to change his “not guilty “plea.

Justice Kuewunmi granted the application and Illoh pleaded “guilty. “

Delivering judgment, Justice Kuewumi held that “I have given due attention to the allocutus of the defendant.

“However, the court will not fail to perform its duty in accordance with the provisions of the law.

“Consequently, the defendant is hereby sentenced to four years in each of the counts and same shall run concurrently from the 10th of October 2019.”

The judge also ordered the forfeiture of the sum of N97, 300,613.44, $139,575.50 and £10,121.52 respectively to the Federal Government of Nigeria, being proceeds of unlawful activities.

The EFCC had, on October 3, 2019, secured the conviction and sentencing of Illoh to five years imprisonment over a N14.1m fraud before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Ikeja Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja , Lagos.

