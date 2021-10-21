Ex-PFN president Omobude tasks Nigerians on unity

The immediate past national president of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rev. Felix Omobude has tasked Nigerians to be united in fervent prayers to God so as to rejig “the wellness of our country”.

Omobude said: “for Nigeria to be greater, well-meaning Nigerians irrespective of their status must be genuinely united and live in harmony with one another”.

The Cleric who stated this in Benin City said: “it’s true that we are not where we expect we should be. But putting our total trust on God and working together for peace, unity and progress of the country.”

Omobude, who is the General Superintendent of New Covenant Gospel Church (NCGC), urged Nigerians not to give up on the country and assure that “God is interested in the affairs of our nation”.

Continuing, he disclosed that dozens of renowned clerics and drawn from across the world would converged on Benin City, on October 25th for a week-long “fervent prayers for the well-being of Nigeria as a nation and Nigerians as a people”.

According to Omobude, the convention which is christened Bible Alive Believers’ International Convention is expected to be graced by ex-President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, amongst others.