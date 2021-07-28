Ex-police IG, Idris, urges youths to shun drug abuse, social ills



For Inspector General of Police, IGP, Alhaji Ibrahim Kpotun-Idris, has urged Nigerians, espeically the youth, to shun drug abuse and other vices for societal development.

Kpotun-Idris, who is also the Zannako Nupe, gave the advice when members of the Lavun Youth Congress paid him a courtesy visit in Bida on Wednesday.

The former police boss said drug abuse and other social vices had affected the education of many Nigerian youths and the society adversely, hence the need for his call.

Kpotun-Idris called for collective fight to nip the malaise in the bud in the interest of peace and for the overall development of the country. He also charged all ethnic groups in Niger state to ensure peaceful co-existence, irrespective of their affiliation, to foster development.

“Peace is paramount, priceless and non-negotiable and it is a prerequisite for the development of any nation.

“It is in view of this that, I urge youths in the country to continue to live in peace and tolerate one another for development to thrive,” he said. The Zannako Nupe further advised youths to embrace education and entrepreneurship skills, to contribute meaningfully to national development.

Earlier, chairman of the congress, Abdullahi Mohammed-Eginda, said the visit was to thank the former IG for his support and assistance to youths.

“During your tenure as IG of police, some youths in the area benefited from the recruitments exercise, as such we are here to say, thank you our father”.

He prayed God to continue to guide and protect Kpotun-Idris in his future endeavour.

Related

No tags for this post.