Ex-PSG, Barcelona coaches in pole position to clinch vacant Super Eagles’ coaching job

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has lined up four foreign coaches to vie for the position of Super Eagles coaching role.

The coaches include former Barcelona manager, Ernesto Valverde, former PSG and France coach, Laurent Blanc, former PSV Eindhoven manager, Phillip Cocu and former Venezuela coach, Jose Peseiro, who was earlier tipped to take over the Super Eagles after the African Cup of Nations held in Cameroon.

Valverde won the Spanish La Liga with Barcelona while Blanc won the French Ligue 1 with PSG.

Recently, the Technical Sub-committee set up by the NFF to recommend a coach for the national team had finalised their responsibility last week ahead of the release of their final choice which is expected to be made known today, being Tuesday, April 12.

However, the final choice of the NFF is yet to be known, though, the federation has been given an ultimatum by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to find a foreign coach for the national team.

According to reports, the favourite at the moment is Peseiro which the NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, claimed the federation had agreement with in the past.

Meanwhile, immediate past Super Eagles interim coach, Austin Eguavoen, is to retain his position as the NFF’s Technical Director for another two years as stipulated in his contract.

The former Nigeria international resigned as Eagles coach three weeks ago after failing to qualify the country for the 2022 Qatar World Cup