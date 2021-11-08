Ex-rep Bello hails Aso Savings MD on CIBN award

The conferment of the Honourary Fellowship of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) on the Managing Director/CEO of Aso Savings and Loans Plc, Hajiya Risikatu Ladi Ahmed, is a testament of the superlative performance of Nigerian women in the management and advancement of the country’s economy.

Fatima Binta Bello, a former member representing Kaltungo/Shongom federal constituency at the National Assembly, made this observation in a statement she issued congratulating the Aso Savings boss on the conferment of the fellowship on her.

“I’ll like to join Nigerians, particularly the good people of Gombe state to celebrate one of our own, Hajiya Risikatu, on her Honourary Fellowship award by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, CIBN.

“The award is indeed timely, well deserved and it’s an impetus for her to do more in the development of the banking sector in Nigeria. This isn’t an honour done to Hajiya Risikatu only but also to the womenfolk, people of Gombe state and Nigeria at large,” she said.

Fatima Binta urged Hajiya Risikatu to sustain the tempo of making the people of Gombe state, the country and the entire womenfolk proud.

Hajiya Risikatu was recently appointed as the pioneer female Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Aso Savings & Loans Plc.

The ASO Savings CEO was among the 14 eminent bankers conferred last Saturday in Lagos with the honorary fellowship of the CIBN.

The conferees included the Director General of the World Trade Organisation and Nigeria’s former Finance Minister, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Kingsley Obiora; MD/CEO, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Mr. Hassan Bello; former Director, Financial Policy & Regulation Department, CBN, Dr. Kevin Amugo;

Others were former Director, Special Insured Institutions, NDIC, Mr. Joshua Etopidiok; MD/CEO, Keystone Bank Limited, Mr. Olaniran Olayinka; and MD/CEO, Globus Bank, Mr. Elias Igbinakenzua.