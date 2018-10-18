Ex- Rep picks Jigawa SDP guber ticket

Immediate past chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Defence, Hon Bashir Adamu Kazaure, has picked the ticket to contest Jigawa state gubernatorial election on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Adamu was given the mandate through consensus by members of his party during the just concluded party’s primaries in Dutse.

The Returning Officer, Mr Alex Baidi, thanked members of the party for making their assignment in the state very easy.

While affirming Adamu as gubernatorial candidate, Baidi said that the people of Jigawa made the right choice in view of his wealth of experience in politics and other human endeavours.

Earlier in his speech, the SDP flag bearer, Alhaji Bashir Adamu thanked members of the party for giving him their mandate, assuring that he was on a mission to rescue the state from disintegration.

He promised to carry everybody along, irrespective of geo-political, ethnic or class differences.

