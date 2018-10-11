Ex-Reps Adamu picks SDP guber ticket in Jigawa

Former member of the House of Representatives, Bashir Adamu, has won the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship ticket in Jigawa State.

The Returning Officer, Mr Alex Baidi, who announced him as the party’s consensus candidate, said the candidate was a three-time member of the House of Representatives, and had headed various committees including that of Defence.

“I am confident you will not regret the mandate you gave him because of his experience, he will be able to defeat all the candidates from the other end during the secondary elections.” Meanwhile, Adamu has lauded delegates to the governorship primary for giving him the mandate and pledged to work with all members to ensure victory.

“We are not new in service to the people, we inherited service to humanity from our parents and grandparents and we will continue to serve the people to the best of ability,” he said