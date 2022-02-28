Educationist, ex-Reps member, Ikukuoma, set to establish European university in Nigeria

Barring any hitch, an European University will soon be established in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital to bridge the yawning gap of an improved quality higher education.

A former member of the House of Representatives, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, who disclosed this in an interview with Blueprint at the weekend in Abuja said already plans are on to secure final accreditation and approval from the National University Commission (NUC) before the end of 2022.

Prince Ukachukwu, a philanthropist and former governorship candidate in Anambra state popularly known as Ikukuoma said it has been his uttermost desire to bequeath top notch leatning atmosphere to the growing youth populace in Nigeria.

He said, “I would have started a University in my state if the then governor approved the land which he set up committee to work on. Because of political divergence, it didn’t come to pass. At the moment, we have acquired a land already to build a massive university, and hopefully before September we will start the school.

“Those that are to license the University are currently in touch with us and we are hoping to establish European university in Nigeria, believing God that we will get the final approval. These was my dream in Anambra, I have not lost focus on that, by the time we will have government in Anambra that would not bother on who you are, it’s something I want to pursue. Apart from Anambra state government, I think I am one of the best investor in my state.

“Quality education ducation is a major legacy this generation deserves.”

On the just concluded inter-house sports competition organised at British Nigeria Academy (BNA) Abuja, Ikukuoma who is an educationist and proprietor of the school said, “The best way to describe the sporting competition which I was opportuned to witness is wow.

“You could see the effort put in by their teachers and the school, it becomes a complete synergy, it’s something that is good.

“We have been doing collaboration with other schools, promoting sport in FCT. I have been sponsoring some kind of championship where we invite other schools to come and participate.

“What is going on now with the kind of parents association we have, we are going to take it to another level. We have wonderful basketball, badminton players and even in football.”