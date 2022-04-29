Ex-Senate president Nnamani joins presidential race, vows to improve on Buhari’s legacy

A former President of the Senate, Ken Nnamani, on Friday declared his interest to run for president on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and vowed to improve on the legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He, however, while declaring his intention called for the reduction of the cost of interest and nomination forms for aspirants seeking elective posts on the APC platform, saying that such a cost “does not align with the nation’s current socioeconomic realities.”

Nnamani, who spoke in Abuja on Friday while making his declaration, said he was the most qualified for the job of the president among the array of aspirants.

According to him, Nigeria faces very tough challenges now more than ever, adding that the country needs a man of tested integrity and competence to mobilize them to overcome these tough challenges.

He said: “Different periods require different kinds of leadership. In 2015, we needed a Buhari to take Nigeria away from the misdirection of the Peoples Democratic Party. In 2023, we need a leader who knows how to work across the divides and lead a coalition for competent and dedicated Nigeria to lay foundations for social stability and prosperity. We need tested and trusted leaders who would reignite hope in the hearts of young Nigerians and unlock the competencies that we are losing to other nations.

“In 2023, we will need Ken Nnamani to help unite Nigeria, deepen democracy, and rebuild the social and economic infrastructure of sustainable development based on production and fair distribution.

“My pedigree and previous accomplishments in high office in Nigeria lend credence to the fact that I am a good fit to the challenges of this moment in Nigerian history. I am aspiring to be President in 2023 because I believe that at this period of grave crisis, Nigeria needs to be reinvented to be a modern, democratic state that prioritises the socioeconomic wellbeing of its citizens; to be restructured from inefficient consumption to production; and to be led with integrity and compassion.”

He stressed the need for the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to regulate both the costs of nominations and campaign expenses.

