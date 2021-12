Mrs Mary Abiola Wayas, wife of former Senate President, Late Joseph Wayas, has passed on barely 12 days after her husband died in a London hospital.

Late Mrs Wayas’s husband died in the United Kingdom on November 30th, 2021.

She died in a London Hospital on 12th December 2021 after a brief illness, Joseph Wayas Jnr has revealed.

She is survived by five children, grandchildren and a great-grandchild.