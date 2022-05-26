Ex-Sokoto SSG emerges PDP consensus guber candidate





A former Secretary to Sokoto State Government, Malam Sa-aidu Umar, has through consensus option emerged the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the 2023 governorship election.

He was a former Commissioner of Finance during Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal’s first tenure between 2015 and 22019 and was in 2019 appointed Secretary to the State Government.

The PDP candidate won the ticket by consensus as deputy governor, Muhammad Manir Dan’Iya, former Commissioner of Environment, Sagir Attahiru Bafarawa, PDP state chairman, Aliyu Bello Goronyo, and former deputy governor under Senator Wamakko’s administration and erstwhile Minister of Water Resources during Obasanjo regime, Alhaji Murthari Shehu Shagari, stepped down before the election.

Chairman electoral committee, Dr Tom Zakari, said the other candidates voluntarily withdrew from the race hence the need for the 755 delegates to affirm the result.

In his acceptance speech, Malam Sa’aidu Umar thanked Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, his co-contestants and delegates for their affirmation.

He maintained that he would make sure he carries everyone along, stressing that in every contest there must be a winner.

He appealed to other contestants to join hands with him to ensure that PDP emerge victorious in the general election.

