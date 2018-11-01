Ex-speaker lauds Bello on Kogi Assembly Commission Law 2018

Former Speaker of the Kogi Assembly, Rt. Hon Abdullahi Bello, has
lauded the Governor Yahaya Bello for signing into law the Kogi State
House of Assembly Commission Law 2018.
In a statement by the former lawmaker, he maintained that the signing
of the bill by the governor has yet opened another landmark
achievement in the quest to add value towards the democratic
development of the state.
Hon Bello who is also a member of the Governing Board, National
Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), recalled that
various attempts made in the past to make this Bill a reality was
always frustrated by refusal of the Executive to give assent on each
occasion.
‘‘This commendable act remains an indelible mark in our legislative
life. It is my hope that competent and experienced hands will be
appointed by the governor into the commission in order to fully
complement the overall working of the Kogi state House of Assembly,’’
he stressed.
Be the first to comment