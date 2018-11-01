Ex-speaker lauds Bello on Kogi Assembly Commission Law 2018

Former Speaker of the Kogi Assembly, Rt. Hon Abdullahi Bello, has

lauded the Governor Yahaya Bello for signing into law the Kogi State

House of Assembly Commission Law 2018.

In a statement by the former lawmaker, he maintained that the signing

of the bill by the governor has yet opened another landmark

achievement in the quest to add value towards the democratic

development of the state.

Hon Bello who is also a member of the Governing Board, National

Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), recalled that

various attempts made in the past to make this Bill a reality was

always frustrated by refusal of the Executive to give assent on each

occasion.

‘‘This commendable act remains an indelible mark in our legislative

life. It is my hope that competent and experienced hands will be

appointed by the governor into the commission in order to fully

complement the overall working of the Kogi state House of Assembly,’’

he stressed.

