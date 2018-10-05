Ex-SSG Bature picks Plateau North APC senatorial ticket

By Muhammad Tanko Shittu Jos A former Secretary to the Government of Plateau state, Hon. Rufus Bature, has emerged winner of Plateau North APC senatorial primaries.

Bature resigned his position recently to contest alongside three other aspirants in the election held at the Crest Hotel, Jos.

The APC electoral panel chairman, Sen. Olugbenga Ogbadara, declared that Hon. Rufus Bature scored 877 votes, Hon. Edward Pwajok, 728 votes while Hon. Lumumba Ade scored 390 votes with Mr. Jack Pere coming fourth with 101 votes. 14 votes were recorded invalid.

The accreditation of the delegates and other exercises were done transparently and peaceful as monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Three of the aspirants had prior to the election commended the ‘peaceful and orderly delegates’ during accreditation.

They separately in an interview with journalists, assured of supporting whoever, emerge winner of the primary.

Similarly, Mr. Isaakaih Dimka has emerged winner of APC Plateau Central senatorial primaries, having polled 1, 306 of the votes cast.

Hon. Diket Pang scored 450, Mr. Gontore Mangji, 68 while Mr. Samuel Pewuna scored 46. Twenty seven (27) votes were declared invalid.

