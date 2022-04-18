Ex-Super Eagles goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme, returns 5 years after

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme has eventually returned to training with English football club Wolverhampton Wanderers after five years.

Reacting, former Super Eagles captain and coach, Sunday Ogochukwu Oliseh, described former Nigeria international goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme as a “lovely human being”.

Speaking via his Twitter handle on Saturday, Oliseh wrote: “Same here Mimi. Such a lovely human being.”

Ikeme was invited to Wolves training a few days ago after recovering from an age long illness and the keeper was in high spirits as he joined the rest of the squad for their training session.

The 35-year-old had an emotional return to the Compton Park training ground of the team and met his teammates of old.

During his training with Wolves on his return, Ikeme showed impressive reflexes and looked sharp like he never left.

However, it remains to be seen if Carl Ikeme has returned to full footballing action as his presence in Wolves training still was not very clear.

Oliseh gave Ikeme his first national team bow in a goalless draw against Tanzania.

Ikeme was tipped to be a perfect replacement for Vincent Enyeama due to his heroics between the sticks for club and country.

Ikeme announced his retirement from football in 2018 following his battle with Leukaemia.