Ex-Super Eagles media officer is dead, NFF mourn

The Nigeria Football Federation has expressed shock and sadness over the death on Monday of former Nigeria international striker Sunny Oyarekhua and former Super Eagles media officer, Ben Alaiya.

Oyarekhua, who retired as an Assistant Commissioner of Police, was top scorer of the men’s football event of the 2nd All-Africa Games that Nigeria hosted in 1973, as the Green Eagles won the gold medal after a 2-0 win over Guinea in the Final. He featured for the Senior Men National Team between 1971 – 1975 and was known for his marksmanship in front of goal.

NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi said: “Oyarekhua was a quintessential poacher, and also contributed his bit to the administration of the game. We pray that God will grant him eternal rest and also grant those he has left behind the fortitude to bear the big loss.”

On the sudden demise of Alaiya, the federation quoting General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi said, “Ben worked very hard in his role as Super Eagles’ media officer and was always a jolly good fellow. He was very professional and dedicated. This is quite sad. Our hearts go out to his young wife and the children. We pray that God will grant him eternal rest and also give the family and other loved ones he left behind the fortitude to bear the loss. It is devastating.”

