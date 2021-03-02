Ex-Super Falcon’s Coach seeks N7.8m support to train female football champions

Erstwhile Assistant Coach of the Super Falcons, Maureen Madu, Tuesday, said she was in need of about N7.8 million for execution of the second edition of her biannual female football training.

The project, Maureen Madu Football Kiddies camp, slated to hold at Washington Grammar school, Onitsha between 2nd to 9th April, 2021, is targetted at discovering and grooming about 300 female international soccer champions.

Madu, who disclosed this during her thank-you-visitation to the Anambra state chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), noted that girls aged 10 to 18 were qualified to participate during the programme by picking forms at designated areas in the state.

According to her, the financial assistance would help to offset some bills for the seven days programme which include football kits, comprising footballs, bags and jersey, and food, medical care, water and others.

She emphasised that successful participants on the programme would be awarded scholarship to study any course of their choice at a United States-based university as well as playing abroad.

On the first edition held in December last year, Madu said it was succesful, adding that she was in touch with the trainees for greater opportunities, even as a friend, Helen Ugbo, donated a plot of land to the camp for building of hostels.

Earlier, the state Chairman of SWAN, Tony Oji, assured the international soccer star of the association’s continuous support to achieve its aims and objectives for talented African females .

Related

No tags for this post.