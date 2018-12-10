Ex-Vp, Makarfi, el-Rufai mourn Sen. Aruwa

Former vice president, Arch. Namadi Sambo, former PDP caretaker chairman, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi and Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state were among the dignitaries that attended the janaza prayer of Sen. Ahmed Aruwa.

Immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Alhaji Mukhtar Yero and PDP gubernatorial candidate, Hon. Isa Ashiru Kudan also attended the funeral prayer at the Sultan Bello Mosque that was led by Sheikh Ahmad Gumi at about 1pm.

Aruwa represented Kaduna central senatorial district in the upper legislative chamber between 1999 and 2007 under the platform of All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP).

He founded the defunct Ranchers Bees football club that brought to prominence national players like Daniel Amokachi, Tajudeen Oyekanmi and ex- midfield dynamo, Dahiru Sadi among others.

