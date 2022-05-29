Ex-Zamfara Gov Yari arrested over AGF Idris’ N80bn probe

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested former Zamfara state governor, Abdulaziz Yari in connection with the agency’s ongoing investigation of the suspended Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris.

Yari was arrested on Sunday at his residence in Abuja, days after he won the ruling APC’s ticket for Zamfara West senatorial election holding next year. He won unopposed.

The AGF under criminal investigation, Ahmed Idris, has been in the EFCC custody since May 16 facing investigators over allegations of corruption to the tune of N80 billion.

Investigators are working with the lead that he allegedly conspired with others to steal public funds which, by his role, he was meant to safeguard.

One of his suspected accomplices is Yari, who was arrested Sunday, EFCC sources told Premium Times.

According to the sources, suspicious transactions between Idris and Yari were “in the area of 20 billion Naira.”

