Excitement as FCMB millionaire promo goes digital, to reward 23,000 customers

More excitement for customers as First City Monument Bank (FCMB) announced Season 8 of its widely famous and successful annual retail campaign, Millionaire Promo. The promo, which rewards and empowers new and existing customers of the Bank with exciting prizes, has gone fully digital. The FCMB Millionaire Promo Season 8, which commenced in April, will end in September and is available to customers via the Bank’s Mobile App and WinCity.

WinCity is the gaming platform of the Bank, designed to engage, promote positive interactions and reward customers’ loyalty to the brand. It is the first digital promo platform in the Nigerian banking industry where customers get to spin a wheel and win fantastic prizes instantly. The platform democratises access to opportunities to win and enhances the transparency of the promo process. Customers can visit WinCity as many times as they meet the required conditions of the promo.

Speaking on the FCMB Millionaire Promo Season 8, the Divisional Head, Personal Banking, FCMB, Mr. Shamsideen Fashola, said: “We are excited to kick off the 8th Season of the FCMB Millionaire Promo. The promo was designed to reward customers, enhance their overall experience, and promote financial inclusion and a savings culture. As a responsive and innovative Bank, we are leveraging our Millionaire Promo Season 8 and WinCity gaming platforms to upscale our world-class digital banking offerings to deepen our engagement with customers and reward them in an exciting manner. We encourage Nigerians to partake in this promo because they stand a chance to join several others who emerged

winners in previous editions and have established flourishing businesses”.

HToFr participate in the promo, existing customers must increase their savings account balance by N5,000 to get a chance to win up to N1m. New customers can open a savings account via the Bank’s Mobile App and fund with a minimum of N5,000.00 to qualify to win up to N1m. Multiple deposits of N5,000 will increase the chances of getting more keys to play and win exciting prizes via the new FCMB Mobile App or WinCity.

