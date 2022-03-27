Excitement as NBBF President, Igoche Mark, splashes cash on NUGA basketball medalists

The President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Mr.Igoche Mark, rose to the occasion by splashing cash on all medalists during the final of basketball event at the just NUGA games hosted by the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Mark who stormed the venue of the final on Friday amidst cheers from fans and players to watch the game between host and Nile University of Abuja, donated N250, 000 each to the winners and the runners up – Nile University and UNILAG.

The third place winner – Ahmedu Bello University ABU, Zaria got N100, 000.

Speaking to Journalists, Mark said the gesture was an appreciation to the teams.

“This gesture was a personal appreciation to the winners of this game because regardless of the scoreline, both teams gave a good fight and that is the reason they got the same amount. I have never hidden my interest for grassroot basketball development which is my driving force,” Mark stated.

He said the basketball family is one and united, stating that the welcome he got at the venue affirmed him as the President.

“The Basketball Family is one and united because those claiming that the family is in crisis are not current with the realities of events. The reception I got here affirms why my mandate and stakeholders have embraced the ideology of the New Face of Basketball,” Mark said.

Nile University of Abuja defeated UNILAG 69-61 in a thrilling final encounter.