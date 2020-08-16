Excitement as Ogun churches reopen for services after 4 months

Christians in Ogun state, Sunday gathered together in their various churches for services after four months of closure worship centres following the outbreak of COVID-19.



Churches in Abeokuta, the state capital, largely complied with safety guidelines they reopened for congregational services.



Governor Dapo Abiodun had on Friday ordered the reopening of worship centres with the warning that the guidelines for safety measures.



The governor also directed that, the number of worshippers for a service should not exceed 200, while services must not be more one and a half hour.



Some of the churches visited by Blueprint in Abeokuta included: Victory Life Bible Church (VLBC), Ajebo Road; St John, Igbehin, St. Anne Catholic Church, Ibara, Celestial Church of Christ (CCC), Ibara.



Blueprint observed that some churches with larger congregation held between three and four services in order to accommodate congregants in line with the required number of worshippers.

Our correspondent also observed that there was adherence to social distancing, mandatory use of face masks while temperature checks were conducted the church entrance.



“No face mask, no entry” warning was conspicuously displayed at the entrance of some of the churches visited.



At St John, it was gathered that 200 worshippers were allowed for each of the three services held on Sunday. Similar scenario played out at Ibara Baptist Church where congregants were splited into three group for three services.



The Reverend Father of the St Anne Catholic Church, Lawrence Avro who spoke to journalists, said “My message is that we should all calm down and obey Every instruction of the government and at the end we all have peace and joy.”



Also speaking, the Senior Pastor at the Victory Life Bible Church (VLBC), Apostle Lawrence Achudume applauded the state government for yielding the call for church reopening.

The cleric, however, said the fact that churches are reopened does not mean COVID-19 has been tamed, urging Nigerians “to obey the Lord and the law in order to defeat Coronavirus.”



According to him, all measures have been put in place to meet the guidelines of the COVID-19 safety measures at the VLBC.

A congregant, Mr Adigun Kayode “We are very excited to back in church after about five months. It feels good to be among brethren to worship together.”

Related

No tags for this post.