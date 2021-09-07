Excitements, joy at launch of Badagry United Football Club



The historic town of Badagry was practically at a stand at the epoch making official launch and N200m fundraiser for Badagry United Football Club.



The twin-event which was held Saturday, September 4, 2021, made Badagry United football club, the first community owned football club to be officially launched amongst the proposed 774 community ownership football club by Community Football Foundation (CFF) in Nigeria.



Ahead of its numerous activities, a N200m fund-raising for BUFC was held and with Alh. Fatai Adegboyega Shokunbi, Chief Executive Officer of Fams Embassy Suites, as the chief launcher.

To kick start the event, an exhibition match was played between Badagry United FC and Ota United Sporting Club which ended 1-1. The two clubs are community ownership football teams in line with the ideas of the facilitator of Community Football Foundation (CFF), Ex Green Eagles player Austin Popo.



The paramount ruler of Badagry kingdom HRM, De wheno Aholu Meno Toyi 1, The Akran of Badagry Kingdom, the Grand Patron of Badagry United FC, continued his unwavering support, by donating handsomely to kick start the project.

It was a bountiful time for BUFC as HRH Prince Adeyemi Seyon Akran, who is President of BUFC, donated 2 acres of land, as well as Hajji Gafar Liameed, CEO of 36 Lion who also donated a plot of land to assist BUFC erect its own stadium.



Following the earlier donors, CAC of Custom Service, Bello Jibo donated 4 sets of jerseys and 10 balls to BUFC.



Badagry United FC is the flagship bearer of the Community football foundation and has set the structure and platform for other community owned football clubs to thread on.

